Pacers in focus as India, Bangladesh train hard

Having arrived here on Sunday, Bangladesh hit the ground running and their batters displayed aggressive intent against net bowlers and throwdown specialists

The Bangladesh team during a practice session in Chennai yesterday

Young pacer Nahid Rana was in focus as Bangladesh started their preparations for the two-Test series against India from September 19 with an intense practice session, here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday. Buoyed by their historic 2-0 win in away series over Pakistan, the Tigers are high on confidence but world No 2 India, perched at the top of the table in World Test Championship, will pose the sternest test for Najmul Hossain Shanto’s side.

Bangladesh’s grit and resilience were at their prime in Pakistan but they face a test of character here since no other team has been as formidable as India while playing at home, having won 17 consecutive Test series since 2012. In 13 Tests so far against India, Bangladesh have lost 11 while two have ended in draws. Having arrived here on Sunday, Bangladesh hit the ground running and their batters displayed aggressive intent against net bowlers and throwdown specialists.

While the Bangladesh pacers mainly trained near the main square, the 21-year-old Rana remained the centre of attraction after his exploits in Pakistan saw him claim six wickets in two Tests. Rana surprised the opposition batters with extra bounce generated from a high-arm action. Meanwhile, India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah troubled India opener Yashasvi Jaiswal in the nets. Bumrah repeatedly made short work of the Mumbai youngster, often sending his off-stump cart-wheeling for fun. Jaiswal would hope that his sketchy form in the nets wouldn’t be carried in the opening Test against Bangladesh starting here on September 19.

