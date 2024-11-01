Looking ahead to IPL 2025, Singh is particularly enthusiastic about working with the team's new head coach, Ricky Ponting

Shashank Singh (Photo: Punjab Kings)

In a testament to his impact in IPL 2024, Punjab Kings have retained Shashank Singh ahead of the upcoming mega auction. He is one of two players who will continue with the Punjab Kings, with the other being wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh.

The decision comes from Shashank's impressive season, where he scored 354 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 164.65 and averaged 44.25, establishing himself as one of IPL's most reliable finishers.

"I am extremely grateful to the franchise as they have given me an opportunity again and shown their faith in me. Having been in the circuit for the last five years, this opportunity they have given me is something I'll be forever grateful for. Now, it's my time to prove them right," Shashank said after the retentions were announced.

Looking ahead to IPL 2025, Singh is particularly enthusiastic about working with the team's new head coach, Ricky Ponting. "Working with Ricky Ponting Sir will be the best thing for me this year. He is a legend of this game, and I am eager to learn new things under his guidance," says Shashank, who grew up admiring Ponting's trademark pull shots.

This moment of Shashank's career has only strengthened his resolve to contribute more significantly to the team's success. "As a professional, you have to give your 100%, and that's why you are there. The way Punjab Kings and the fans have shown trust in me, it's my responsibility to double up my performances and ensure we go for the championship," he emphasized.

