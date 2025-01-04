'Rested' Rohit Sharma carries drinks for team, delivers tips to Bumrah at SCG Test

India were bowled out for a mere 185 runs after electing to bat first, giving Australia a significant advantage

Rohit spotted with Bumrah at the drinks break (Pic: X)

Rohit Sharma opted out of the fifth and final Test against Australia, due to his recent struggles with the bat. His decision to step aside amid his poor form raised a mix of reactions among cricket experts.

With Jasprit Bumrah taking on the responsibility of captaincy, India faced a challenging start in the Sydney Test. Rohit, however, was seen on the first day of the match wearing a serious expression, while Australia dominated the proceedings.

India were bowled out for a mere 185 runs after electing to bat first, giving Australia a significant advantage.

Rohit decided to remain in the dressing room throughout the first day, wearing the team’s practice jersey, staying out of the playing XI. However, on the second day, he made a return to the field unexpectedly.

Rohit Sharma talking with Bumrah & Pant during the drinks break. [📸: CricSubhayan] pic.twitter.com/CCY9TbXUmf — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 4, 2025

Rohit joined the substitute players in the dugout and played a supportive role from the sidelines. During the first session of Day 2, he came out onto the field carrying drinks and had a brief chat with his deputy Bumrah.

The sight of Rohit stepping up in such a manner did not go unnoticed. Former Indian cricketer Suresh Raina praised Rohit for his selflessness, despite his seniority in the team. Raina took to social media, writing, “Rohit Sharma exemplifies leadership through honesty and selflessness. Despite personal challenges, he prioritizes team success, stepping aside when necessary. His leadership in the current Test series reflects his unwavering dedication to India’s success. A true legend of the game," he wrote on X.

Rohit Sharma exemplifies leadership through honesty and selflessness. Despite personal challenges, he prioritizes team success, stepping aside when necessary. His leadership in the current Test series reflects his unwavering dedication to India’s success. A true legend of the… pic.twitter.com/L3rPlMlRT6 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 4, 2025

On the second day, India made a remarkable comeback with the ball, reducing Australia to 39/4. However, Steve Smith and Beu Webster steadied the ship for the hosts with a 57-run partnership for the fifth wicket. Rohit’s brief interaction with Bumrah, though not as a player, was significant.

Following the drinks break, Rohit returned to the dressing room along with the other substitutes. Though not officially part of the playing squad, Rohit remained available for fielding as a substitute if the need arose.

Rohit’s absence from the squad paved the way for Shubman Gill’s inclusion in the playing XI. Gill, who had missed the Melbourne Test, had a challenging start in Sydney, scoring just 20 runs in the first innings.

Rohit, who has been out of form for several months, has only managed 31 runs in five innings in the series.