Having featured in 10 T20I matches for Team India, Riyan Parag is known for his aggressive batting skills. Before sustaining an injury, his all-round skills added value and depth to India's lineup. In the previous Ranji Trophy season, Riyan Parag showcased his prowess with the bat, amassing 378 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 75.60

Riyan Parag returns. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Riyan Parag returns to lead Assam in Ranji Trophy match against Saurashtra x 00:00

Ahead of the seventh round of the Ranji Trophy match, Riyan Parag has been declared fit to return for Assam. He will lead the Assam pack in their final league match against Saurashtra.

Riyan Parag's last appearance in the game was during the third T20I match against Bangladesh in Hyderabad, last year. Since then, following his shoulder injury, he has been ruled out of the T20I series in South Africa and the ongoing series against England. Currently, Team India is leading the five-match T20I series by 2-0 against England. The third T20I is all set to be played on January 28 at the Saurashtras Cricket Association Stadium.

As he is set to return, it will help him regain the match fitness.

In the previous Ranji Trophy season, Riyan Parag showcased his prowess with the bat, amassing 378 runs in six innings at an impressive average of 75.60 and a strike rate of 113.85. He was also the leading six-hitter of the season, smashing 20 maximums.

Assam, currently at the bottom of the Elite Group D table with no wins in six matches (two losses and four draws), will hope Parag's return inspires a strong finish. While Assam is out of playoff contention, Saurashtra remains in the hunt for a knockout spot, making this clash crucial for the hosts.

Assam squad: Riyan Parag (capt), Denish Das (vice-capt), Mukhtar Hussain, Mrinmoy Dutta, Rahul Singh, Dipjyoti Saikia, Parvez Musaraf, Sumit Ghadigaonkar (wk), Rishav Das, Anurag Talukdar (wk), Avinav Choudhury, Sibsankar Roy, Akash Sengupta, Pradyun Saikia, Amlanjyoti Das.

(With IANS Inputs)