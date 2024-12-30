Breaking News
Steve O'Keefe: Don't think India will be batting for a draw

Steve O’Keefe: Don’t think India will be batting for a draw

Updated on: 30 December,2024 07:36 AM IST  |  Melbourne
IANS |

Tailenders Nathan Lyon (41 not out) and Scott Boland (10 not out) extended Australia’s lead to 333 at stumps on Sunday. 

Steve O’Keefe

As the stage is set for an epic climax to the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, former Aussie all-rounder Steve O’Keefe opined that India will not be looking for a draw and try hard to win the crucial fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the final day of the encounter.


Also Read: "The bounce has got less and more inconsistent": Marnus Labuschagne on batting at the MCG


India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj dismantled the Aussie top and middle order, but the hosts fought hard on the back of Marnus Labuschagne (70) and Pat Cummins (41). Tailenders Nathan Lyon (41 not out) and Scott Boland (10 not out) extended Australia’s lead to 333 at stumps on Sunday. 


“I don’t think India will be batting for a draw tomorrow [Monday]; I think they will go out there and try and win it all on Day Five,” said Steve O’Keefe on SEN Cricket. The previous highest successful fourth innings score to win a Test at the MCG was England’s 332-7 over Australia back in 1928.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

