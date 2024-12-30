Steve O’Keefe: Don’t think India will be batting for a draw

Tailenders Nathan Lyon (41 not out) and Scott Boland (10 not out) extended Australia’s lead to 333 at stumps on Sunday.

Steve O’Keefe

As the stage is set for an epic climax to the Boxing Day Test between India and Australia, former Aussie all-rounder Steve O’Keefe opined that India will not be looking for a draw and try hard to win the crucial fourth Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on the final day of the encounter.

India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah and fellow pacer Mohammed Siraj dismantled the Aussie top and middle order, but the hosts fought hard on the back of Marnus Labuschagne (70) and Pat Cummins (41). Tailenders Nathan Lyon (41 not out) and Scott Boland (10 not out) extended Australia’s lead to 333 at stumps on Sunday.

“I don’t think India will be batting for a draw tomorrow [Monday]; I think they will go out there and try and win it all on Day Five,” said Steve O’Keefe on SEN Cricket. The previous highest successful fourth innings score to win a Test at the MCG was England’s 332-7 over Australia back in 1928.

