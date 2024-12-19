Breaking News
Sunny Gavaskar criticises timing of R Ashwin's retirement

Updated on: 19 December,2024 06:06 AM IST  |  Brisbane
PTI |

Top

Ashwin surprised the cricketing world by announcing his retirement with immediate effect after the third Test ended in a draw here on Wednesday. The series is levelled at 1-1

Sunil Gavaskar. Pic/AFP

Batting legend Sunil Gavaskar didn’t appreciate the timing of R Ashwin’s retirement call on Wednesday, saying the premier off-spinner could have waited for the series against Australia to end as India will now be one member short in the remaining two Tests.


Ashwin surprised the cricketing world by announcing his retirement with immediate effect after the third Test ended in a draw here on Wednesday. The series is levelled at 1-1.


“He could have said, listen after the end of the series, I won’t be available for selection for India. What it does is that, similarly when MS Dhoni retired at the end of the third Test in 2014-15 series, it leaves you one short,” Gavaskar told broadcasters. 


“The selection committee has picked so many players for a tour with a purpose. If there are any injuries, they can select from the reserve players to have in the team.” The former India captain felt that Ashwin could have had a role to play in the last Test in Sydney, where the pitch could have offered support to spinners. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

