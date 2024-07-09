“I am happy for Gautam. This is a very prestigious job and an honour to be head coach of the Indian cricket team

Chandrakant Pandit. Pic/Rane Ashish

Reputed coach Chandrakant Pandit is confident that World Cup-winning India opener Gautam Gambhir will do a great job as head coach of the Indian team.

“I am happy for Gautam. This is a very prestigious job and an honour to be head coach of the Indian cricket team.

“He is an experienced man, who has played so much international cricket. He himself was a part of winning championships for India. I am very confident that, being an experienced coach, he will do a great job for Indian cricket,” Pandit told mid-day from Indore on Tuesday.

Gambhir, 42, was on Tuesday named head coach of the Indian team, taking over from Rahul Dravid. Mentor Gambhir and head coach Pandit recently guided the Shreyas Iyer-led Kolkata Knight Riders to a third IPL triumph. “We worked together and I am very happy with the way we had an understanding in KKR. I will miss him at KKR,” Pandit said.