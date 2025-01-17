Tushar Deshpande likely to remain sidelined for next 2-3 months

Tushar Deshpande's last appearance for Team India was during the Zimbabwe tour in July 2024. Mumbai will face Jammu and Kashmir in their next Ranji Trophy game at the Sharad Pawar Academy in BKC here, in which India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to feature

Tushar Deshpande. Pic/AFP

Team India and Mumbai speedster Tushar Deshpande will likely be sidelined for another two to three months. The reason behind his snub is due to his recurrence of an ankle injury following which he underwent surgery in London in September, last year.

Tushar Deshpande's last appearance for Team India was during the Zimbabwe tour in July 2024.

The recurrence of his niggle injury has kept Tushar Deshpande away from all the tournaments this season. Ahead of the second leg of the Ranji Trophy, he is almost ruled out which will begin on January 23.

"Tushar's injury seems to have resurfaced which is likely to keep him away from action for another two to three months," a doctor involved in the process told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Tushar Deshpande has been picked by Rajasthan Royals (RR). It will be interesting to see if he regains full fitness by then. The 2025 edition of the cash-rich league will kick start on March 14.

Mumbai will face Jammu and Kashmir in their next Ranji Trophy game at the Sharad Pawar Academy in BKC here, in which India batter Yashasvi Jaiswal is likely to feature.

Jaiswal had a mixed tour of Australia, scoring a superb 161 at Perth before notching up 82 and 84 at Melbourne but he also had a few modest outings Down Under as India succumbed to the Aussies 1-3. The 23-year-old joined Mumbai's training camp on Wednesday and had a batting stint but skipped practice on Thursday. India captain Rohit Sharma, meanwhile, was present at the training but only did some light running.

(With PTI Inputs)