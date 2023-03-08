WPL 2023: Late blitz, Lanning’s 70 takes DC to mammoth 211-4 v UPW

But Lanning didn’t slow down one bit. She was particularly terrific playing square of the wicket. She reached her second half-century of the tournament in just 32 balls with a six off left-arm spinner Sophie Ecclestone (1-41)

DC’s Meg Lanning en route her 42-ball 70 v UP Warriorz yesterday. Pic/Atul Kamble

Australia’s World Cup-winning captain and Delhi Capitals’ skipper Meg Lanning (42-ball 70, 10x4, 3x6) showed her class once again, this time against UP Warriorz (UPW) as she helped DC post 211-4 in the allotted 20 overs of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) game at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday.

Aussie left-hander Jess Jonassen scored a 20-ball 42 not out and Mumbai girl Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 34 off 22 balls to take DC past the 200-run mark.

Put into bat, DC openers—Lanning and Shafali Verma smashed 62 runs in the powerplay, of which 43 came off Lanning’s bat. Verma took eight balls to hit her first big shot—a lofted cover drive for six off left-arm pacer Anjali Sarvani (0-31).

UPW pacer Tahlia McGrath (1-37) broke the opening partnership on 67 in the seventh over when Kiran Navgire took a super diving catch at deep square leg to dismiss Verma.

Play was briefly halted due to rain when DC were 87-1 after nine overs. Lanning and Marizanne Kapp (16) were batting on 53 and nine respectively. But the interruption didn’t affect Lanning’s concentration as she smashed off-spinner Deepti Sharma (0-40) for a cracking cover drive boundary on the very first ball of the 10th over.

However, left-arm spinner Rajeshwari Gayakwad (1-31), who conceded 17 runs in her first over, got the important breakthrough, disturbing Lanning’s furniture in the 12th over.