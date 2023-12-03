Breaking News
Aston Villa complains to UEFA for Warsaw conduct, fan violence

Aston Villa complains to UEFA for Warsaw conduct, fan violence

Updated on: 03 December,2023 07:12 AM IST  |  Birmingham
AP , PTI |

“This shocking behaviour followed Legia club officials’ complete lack of cooperation with West Midlands Police, Aston Villa and UEFA throughout the day,” the Birmingham club said in a statement on Friday

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Aston Villa filed a complaint with UEFA over the conduct of Legia Warsaw officials and the unprecedented violence of the Polish team’s fans outside Villa Park.
Police arrested 46 Legia supporters on Friday after “90 minutes of sustained violence” on Thursday night when 1,000 Polish fans arrived at the stadium but weren’t given their tickets to the Europa Conference League game.


“This shocking behaviour followed Legia club officials’ complete lack of cooperation with West Midlands Police, Aston Villa and UEFA throughout the day,” the Birmingham club said in a statement on Friday.


Also Read: Marcus Rashford rescues Aston Villa’s Alisha


At a standard pre-match meeting Thursday morning, “Legia Warsaw refused to confirm if they would accept their allocation of tickets for the match at that point,” Villa’s statement said. “The Polish club’s officials confirmed at 4 pm that they would accept the allocation and then were handed the tickets when they arrived at Villa Park at 6:16 pm.” 

