Devils in Red again!

Man Utd players seem frustrated after conceding the first goal against Bournemouth yesterday. Pic/AFP

Manchester United crashed to a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, while Chelsea missed the chance to go top of the Premier League after a 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday.

United boss Ruben Amorim, who once again left Marcus Rashford out of his squad, is set for a miserable Christmas following the worst result of his brief reign.

Languishing in 13th place, United have suffered four defeats in nine matches in all competitions since Amorim arrived from Sporting Lisbon.

United’s second successive loss after their League Cup exit at Tottenham on Thursday underlined Amorim’s belief that their road back to the top will be long and arduous.

Again, United were exposed at set-pieces in the 29th minute when Bournemouth’s teenage defender Dean Huijsen punished poor marking at a free-kick to glance a header past Andre Onana. There was even worse to come for Amorim in the second half as Justin Kluivert doubled fifth-placed Bournemouth’s advantage with a 61st minute penalty following Noussair Mazraoui’s foul on the forward. Antoine Semenyo compounded United’s misery two minutes later with a cool finish from Dango Ouattara’s pass.

Saka injured in Arsenal rout

Meanwhile, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta admitted he was “pretty worried” over an injury suffered by star winger Bukayo Saka in Saturday’s 5-1 win over Crystal Palace.

Saka, who was forced off midway through the first half, was seen on crutches leaving Selhurst Park after a game which saw the Gunners move to within three points of Premier League leaders Liverpool. Gabriel Jesus netted twice and was only denied a third by the width of a post, with Kai Havertz pouncing.

Palace forward Ismaila Sarr, who had pulled his team level at 1-1, failed to make the most of two inviting opportunities early in the second half.

