Draw ceremony interrupted by prank noises in concert hall

The interruption, which seemed to sound like sexual noises, was clearly heard for several minutes on the ceremony broadcast from a concert hall in Hamburg.

Representation Pic

Unexplained moaning noises disrupted the draw ceremony for the European Championship in men’s football on Saturday and competed for attention with the team names being read out on stage. The interruption, which seemed to sound like sexual noises, was clearly heard for several minutes on the ceremony broadcast from a concert hall in Hamburg.

A British prankster claimed credit on social media for the stunt and posted footage of himself making cell phone calls to activate a ring tone in the venue which has excellent acoustics. A later clip posted to the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, appeared to show the prankster inside the venue during a rehearsal for the hour-long Saturday evening event.

It was the latest security lapse at a high-profile event of UEFA, which declined to comment. In July 2021, violence broke out before the final of the previous European Championship at Wembley Stadium.

