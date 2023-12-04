Breaking News
Draw ceremony interrupted by prank noises in concert hall

Draw ceremony interrupted by prank noises in concert hall

Updated on: 04 December,2023 08:10 AM IST  |  Germany
AP , PTI |



The interruption, which seemed to sound like sexual noises, was clearly heard for several minutes on the ceremony broadcast from a concert hall in Hamburg.

Unexplained moaning noises disrupted the draw ceremony for the European Championship in men’s football on Saturday and competed for attention with the team names being read out on stage. The interruption, which seemed to sound like sexual noises, was clearly heard for several minutes on the ceremony broadcast from a concert hall in Hamburg.


Also Read: Rodrygo strikes to take Real Madrid on top


A British prankster claimed credit on social media for the stunt and posted footage of himself making cell phone calls to activate a ring tone in the venue which has excellent acoustics. A later clip posted to the social media site X, formerly known as Twitter, appeared to show the prankster inside the venue during a rehearsal for the hour-long Saturday evening event.


It was the latest security lapse at a high-profile event of UEFA, which declined to comment. In July 2021, violence broke out before the final of the previous European Championship at Wembley Stadium.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

uefa champions league sports news football sports International Sports News

