‘He’s an incredible talent, really mature and very humble’

Updated on: 13 December,2024 08:32 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

Top

Saka struck late in each half at the Emirates Stadium before Kai Havertz wrapped up Arsenal’s fourth win in six games in the revamped league phase of Europe’s elite club competition

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka celebrates his second goal against Monaco in London on Wednesday. Pic/AFP

Mikel Arteta praised Bukayo Saka’s “incredible talent” after the Arsenal forward’s double inspired a 3-0 win over Monaco that moved his side closer to the Champions League last 16 on Wednesday. 


Saka struck late in each half at the Emirates Stadium before Kai Havertz wrapped up Arsenal’s fourth win in six games in the revamped league phase of Europe’s elite club competition. 


The Gunners sit third in the table with two games remaining as they chase automatic qualification for the last 16 via a top-eight finish. 


With matches against Dinamo Zagreb and Girona to come in January that should be a simple task for Arsenal. But if Arteta’s team are to win the Champions League for the first time, they will need England star Saka to maintain his superb form. 

Saka, 23, has five goals in his last six games in all competitions and nine for the season, as well as a hatful of assists. 

Even those impressive statistics don’t do justice to Saka’s influence on Arsenal. Arteta knows better than anyone just how much Saka has developed since the Spaniard took charge in 2019. “He looks really mature. What he has already done in the game at his age is incredible. Very humble, a great guy to have around and an incredible talent,” Arteta said. 

“He’s a special person. In his role his leadership is increasing. With the young kids he is amazing, with the seniors he is amazing. He is loved by everybody and he makes the difference on the pitch,” he added.

