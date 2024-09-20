Breaking News
Miranchuk's equaliser helps Atlanta hold Messi's Miami 2-2

Miranchuk’s equaliser helps Atlanta hold Messi’s Miami 2-2

Updated on: 20 September,2024 08:27 AM IST  |  Miami
AFP |

Top

Aleksey Miranchuk

Aleksey Miranchuk scored late to give Atlanta a 2-2 Major League Soccer draw against Inter Miami on Wednesday, with Lionel Messi unable to conjure any magic as a late substitute for the visitors. 


Eight-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi had dazzled in his return from a lengthy injury absence on Saturday, scoring two goals in the space of four minutes in Miami’s 3-1 victory over Philadelphia. 


But coach Gerardo Martino said he would be careful not to overwork his superstar in a three-match week, and Messi was held out of the starting line-up.

