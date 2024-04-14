Our concentration levels were really good: Howe

Boss Eddie lauds his boys after Isak’s brace helps Newcastle hit Tottenham for four

Newcastle’s Alexander Isak is ecstatic after scoring against Tottenham Hotspur at St James Park on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Newcastle stormed into the Premier League’s Top 6 as Alexander Isak scored twice in a 4-0 thrashing of Tottenham to rekindle their outside hopes of a place in next season’s

Champions League.

Spurs’ lead over the Magpies was cut to 10 points with six games remaining, but Newcastle have a far easier run-in.

Tottenham conceded five times in the opening 21 minutes of a 6-1 humiliation on their last visit to St James’ Park and were outmuscled and outclassed once more on Tyneside. Eddie Howe was forced into a switch to a back three due to Newcastle’s abundance of injuries in defence.

Eddie Howe

‘Tottenham are unique’

But the home side’s makeshift backline was rarely troubled after Timo Werner skewed an effort wide in a bright start by the visitors. “Tottenham are unique in what they do and we felt we needed to change to give ourselves the best chance of what we wanted to do,” Newcastle manager Howe told the BBC. “I thought tactically it worked, it was a really good delivery from the players, they always deserve the praise for the execution. Our concentration levels were really good.” He added: “We’ve just got to keep doing our bit which is trying to win every game. We’re hopefully returning to somewhere near our best and we’ve got to keep heading in that direction.”

Micky’s mistakes cost dear

The game swung decisively in Newcastle’s favour thanks to two goals in two minutes thanks to two errors from Micky van de Ven midway through the first half. The Dutch centreback has been one of the signings of the season for Spurs, but had an afternoon to forget. Van de Ven’s first slip allowed Isak to smash home from Anthony Gordon’s pass to open the scoring.

