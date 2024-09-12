The skipper scored late in the second half in Muscat to help give the Koreans their first win of the third Asian qualifying round, after starting with a disappointing home goalless draw with Palestine last week

Son Heung-min. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Winning never gets old: S Korea’s Son Heung-min after win over Oman x 00:00

Son Heung-min said “winning never gets old” after South Korea got their troubled World Cup qualifying campaign up and running with a 3-1 away victory over Oman.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Vinicius Jr says sorry after Brazil lose to Paraguay

The skipper scored late in the second half in Muscat to help give the Koreans their first win of the third Asian qualifying round, after starting with a disappointing home goalless draw with Palestine last week.

South Korea have endured a difficult week, with fans jeering new coach Hong Myung-bo before the Palestine stalemate and defender Kim Min-jae confronting supporters after the game. Tottenham striker Son praised his team-mates for sticking together. “Winning never gets old,” said Son.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever