Breaking News
Dating app scam: Women used to trap men on fake dates got only 20 per cent cut
Exclusive | Poll bonanza: BMC approves projects worth Rs 10,000 crore in Mumbai
One Mumbai Coastal Road-sea link connector to be opened today
BMC appoints IIT Bombay to oversee quality of 701-km concrete roads
Mumbai: Father, son booked for cheating Hajj pilgrims
shot-button
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Football News > Article > Winning never gets old S Koreas Son Heung min after win over Oman

Winning never gets old: S Korea’s Son Heung-min after win over Oman

Updated on: 12 September,2024 07:34 AM IST  |  Muscat
AFP |

Top

The skipper scored late in the second half in Muscat to help give the Koreans their first win of the third Asian qualifying round, after starting with a disappointing home goalless draw with Palestine last week

Winning never gets old: S Korea’s Son Heung-min after win over Oman

Son Heung-min. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Winning never gets old: S Korea’s Son Heung-min after win over Oman
x
00:00

Son Heung-min said “winning never gets old” after South Korea got their troubled World Cup qualifying campaign up and running with a 3-1 away victory over Oman.


Also Read: Vinicius Jr says sorry after Brazil lose to Paraguay



The skipper scored late in the second half in Muscat to help give the Koreans their first win of the third Asian qualifying round, after starting with a disappointing home goalless draw with Palestine last week. 


South Korea have endured a difficult week, with fans jeering new coach Hong Myung-bo before the Palestine stalemate and defender Kim Min-jae confronting supporters after the game. Tottenham striker Son praised his team-mates for sticking together. “Winning never gets old,” said Son.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

south korea oman football sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK