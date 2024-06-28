Badminton: Rajawat, Malvika enter quarters; Gayatri-Treesa advance too

Also making it to the last eight is Malvika Bansod. She beat Czech Republic’s Tereza Svabikova 15-21, 21-19, 21-14 in a women’s singles match

Priyanshu Rajawat

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat has stormed into the men’s singles quarter-final with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu Kai in the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.

Eighth seed Rajawat notched up a 21-18, 21-16 win over Huang to set up a clash with fourth seed Lei Lan Xi of China. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also advanced to the women’s doubles quarter-final with a 16-21, 21-11, 21-19 win over Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in the second round.

Also making it to the last eight is Malvika Bansod. She beat Czech Republic’s Tereza Svabikova 15-21, 21-19, 21-14 in a women’s singles match.

