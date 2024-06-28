Breaking News
Badminton: Rajawat, Malvika enter quarters; Gayatri-Treesa advance too

Updated on: 29 June,2024 06:45 AM IST  |  Fort Worth (USA)
PTI |

Top

Also making it to the last eight is Malvika Bansod. She beat Czech Republic’s Tereza Svabikova 15-21, 21-19, 21-14 in a women’s singles match

India’s Priyanshu Rajawat has stormed into the men’s singles quarter-final with a straight-game win over Chinese Taipei’s Huang Yu Kai in the US Open Super 300 badminton tournament here.


Eighth seed Rajawat notched up a 21-18, 21-16 win over Huang to set up a clash with fourth seed Lei Lan Xi of China. Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand also advanced to the women’s doubles quarter-final with a 16-21, 21-11, 21-19 win over Chinese Taipei’s Hsieh Pei Shan and Hung En-Tzu in the second round. 


Also making it to the last eight is Malvika Bansod. She beat Czech Republic’s Tereza Svabikova 15-21, 21-19, 21-14 in a women’s singles match.


