Jeevan and Vijay beat Ariel Behar (Uruguay) and Robert Galloway (USA) 0-6, 6-2, 10-4 at the Hangzhou Open. Yuki and Albano Olivettl beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) and Rafael Matos (Brazil) 6-3, 7-6 at the Chengdu Open

Yuki Bhambri. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Bhambri, Jeevan-Vijay in doubles finals in China x 00:00

India’s Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Yuki Bhambri reached the men’s doubles finals in two different ATP 250 meets in China on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Team Europe’s Alcaraz rubbishes comparisons with Federer

Jeevan and Vijay beat Ariel Behar (Uruguay) and Robert Galloway (USA) 0-6, 6-2, 10-4 at the Hangzhou Open. Yuki and Albano Olivettl beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) and Rafael Matos (Brazil) 6-3, 7-6 at the Chengdu Open.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever