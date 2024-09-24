Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: North Indians vie for increasing community’s share in Assembly
Badlapur sexual assault accused shot dead trying to escape from cops
As university Senate votes in Mumbai, all eyes on Delhi
Mumbai weather update: Monsoon not over for city yet
Need more cameras on Mumbai Coastal Road: Cops
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bhambri Jeevan Vijay in doubles finals in China

Bhambri, Jeevan-Vijay in doubles finals in China

Updated on: 24 September,2024 07:58 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Agencies |

Top

Jeevan and Vijay beat Ariel Behar (Uruguay) and Robert Galloway (USA) 0-6, 6-2, 10-4 at the Hangzhou Open. Yuki and Albano Olivettl beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) and Rafael Matos (Brazil) 6-3, 7-6 at the Chengdu Open

Bhambri, Jeevan-Vijay in doubles finals in China

Yuki Bhambri. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article
Bhambri, Jeevan-Vijay in doubles finals in China
x
00:00

India’s Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan, Vijay Sundar Prashanth and Yuki Bhambri reached the men’s doubles finals in two different ATP 250 meets in China on Monday.


Also Read: Team Europe’s Alcaraz rubbishes comparisons with Federer



Jeevan and Vijay beat Ariel Behar (Uruguay) and Robert Galloway (USA) 0-6, 6-2, 10-4 at the Hangzhou Open. Yuki and Albano Olivettl beat Ivan Dodig (Croatia) and Rafael Matos (Brazil) 6-3, 7-6 at the Chengdu Open.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

yuki bhambri tennis news sports news Sports Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK