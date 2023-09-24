Breaking News
Maharashtra: Teenager dies trying to dodge cops; doctors say heart attack
Mumbai: Renowned psychiatrist dies in Dadar building fire
Thane: Two dead, six injured in Ulhasnagar plant blast
Passenger train catches fire near Valsad, no casulties
Mumbai: Soon, all public bathrooms to get sanitary napkin vending machine
Ganesh Chaturthi Ganesh Chaturthi
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Bhullar fires 5 under 67 stays close in title race behind Poom

Bhullar fires 5-under 67, stays close in title race behind Poom

Updated on: 24 September,2023 07:41 AM IST  |  Chinese Taipei
PTI |

Top

Bhullar, whose 10 title wins on the Asian Tour are the most by an Indian, is two shots behind Thailand’s Poom Saksansin, who sensationally holed his third shot from 112 yards on the par-five 18th for an eagle

Bhullar fires 5-under 67, stays close in title race behind Poom

Gaganjeet Bhullar

Listen to this article
Bhullar fires 5-under 67, stays close in title race behind Poom
x
00:00

Ace Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar stayed in contention for his 11th Asian Tour win, adding a wonderful bogey-free 5-under 67 to get to 16-under here at the Yeangder TPC on Saturday.


Bhullar, whose 10 title wins on the Asian Tour are the most by an Indian, is two shots behind Thailand’s Poom Saksansin, who sensationally holed his third shot from 112 yards on the par-five 18th for an eagle.


Also Read: Golfer Dagar wins record second Ladies European Tour Event title


Saksansin’s eight-under-par 64 took his total to 18-under which opened up a lead over defending champion Travis Smyth (68) from Australia, Chinese-Taipei’s Lee Chieh-po (66), the runner-up last year, and Bhullar (67), the 2012 winner here.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

golf sports sports news Sports Update International Sports News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK