Bhullar fires 5-under 67, stays close in title race behind Poom

Ace Indian golfer Gaganjeet Bhullar stayed in contention for his 11th Asian Tour win, adding a wonderful bogey-free 5-under 67 to get to 16-under here at the Yeangder TPC on Saturday.

Bhullar, whose 10 title wins on the Asian Tour are the most by an Indian, is two shots behind Thailand’s Poom Saksansin, who sensationally holed his third shot from 112 yards on the par-five 18th for an eagle.

Saksansin’s eight-under-par 64 took his total to 18-under which opened up a lead over defending champion Travis Smyth (68) from Australia, Chinese-Taipei’s Lee Chieh-po (66), the runner-up last year, and Bhullar (67), the 2012 winner here.

