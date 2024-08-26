Chandan, Ravina clinch men’s and women’s titles

The seasoned Yadav, 21, breasted the tape in 1:11.01 minutes. In the women’s run, Ravina clocked 1:27.43m.

College students Chandan Yadav of Badohi district in Uttar Pradesh and teenager Ravina Gayakwad from Nashik, Maharashtra, won the men’s and women’s titles respectively in the eighth Ageas Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon 2024 on Sunday. The seasoned Yadav, 21, breasted the tape in 1:11.01 minutes. In the women’s run, Ravina clocked 1:27.43m.

