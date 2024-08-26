Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Chandan Ravina clinch mens and womens titles

Chandan, Ravina clinch men’s and women’s titles

Updated on: 26 August,2024 08:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI

The seasoned Yadav, 21, breasted the tape in 1:11.01 minutes. In the women’s run, Ravina clocked 1:27.43m.

Representation Pic

College students Chandan Yadav of Badohi district in Uttar Pradesh and teenager Ravina Gayakwad from Nashik, Maharashtra, won the men’s and women’s titles respectively in the eighth Ageas Federal Life Insurance Mumbai Half Marathon 2024 on Sunday. The seasoned Yadav, 21, breasted the tape in 1:11.01 minutes. In the women’s run, Ravina clocked 1:27.43m.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever


mumbai marathon sports news

