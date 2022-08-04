CWG 2022 Hammer Throw: Manju Bala into finals, Sarita Romit Singh misses out

Manju qualified for the final by throwing her best of 59.68 m in her first attempt. She finished at the number 11 spot, which was good enough for her to play in the final which will feature the top 12 players

Manju Bala competes during the women's hammer throw qualifying rounds athletics event at the Commonwealth Games. Pic/ AFP

It was a mixed day for Team India at the Group A qualifying round in Hammer Throw as Manju Bala made it to the finals while Sarita Romit Singh missed out on her spot narrowly at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Thursday.

Manju qualified for the final by throwing her best of 59.68 m in her first attempt. She finished at the number 11 spot, which was good enough for her to play in the final which will feature the top 12 players.

On the other hand, Sarita missed out narrowly and finished at the 13th spot. She had the best throw of 57.48 m in her first attempt and her other attempt was 56.62.

At the top was Canada's Camryn Rogers, who broke the Commonwealth Games record by getting a best of 74.68 m in her first attempt. Qualification for the final was not an issue for this player as she was able to touch the automatic qualification mark of 68.00 m and go above it.

Finishing in second place was New Zealand's Julia Ratcliffe. She achieved the best throw of 68.73 m in her second attempt and touched the automatic qualification mark. The third position was occupied by Anna Purchase, who had the best throw of 66.45 m in her first attempt.

