Djoko handed tough draw, Nagal faces Czech Machac

Meanwhile, India’s Sumit Nagal will face Czech Tomas Machac in Rd 1 on Sunday. Nagal, currently 96th, made it to the main draw by virtue of being among the 104 highest-ranked players in the world

Novak Djkovic with China’s Zheng Qinwen during a charity event at Melbourne yesterday

World No. 1 Jannik Sinner was drawn on Thursday against big-hitting Nicolas Jarry to start his Australian Open defence while Novak Djokovic may meet Carlos Alcaraz in the quarter-finals.

Sinner defeated Russia’s Daniil Medvedev in last year’s final for his first major and went on to win the US Open and ATP Finals too. Serbia’s Djokovic drew US wildcard Nishesh Basavareddy to start, but has a huge task in front of him to win an 11th Australian Open and record 25th Grand Slam. He meets World No. 10 Grigor Dimitrov in Rd 4 and Spain’s Alcaraz in the last eight, before a semi-final against Alexander Zverev.

