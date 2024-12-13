Ex-F1 team owner Jordan reveals cancer diagnosis

Speaking on the Formula For Success podcast, which he hosts with former driver David Coulthard, Jordan said he was diagnosed this year

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Ex-Formula 1 team owner and media personality Eddie Jordan says he has been treated for “quite aggressive” cancer.

