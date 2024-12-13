Breaking News
Ex F1 team owner Jordan reveals cancer diagnosis

Ex-F1 team owner Jordan reveals cancer diagnosis

Updated on: 13 December,2024 08:39 AM IST  |  London
AP , PTI |

Speaking on the Formula For Success podcast, which he hosts with former driver David Coulthard, Jordan said he was diagnosed this year

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Ex-Formula 1 team owner and media personality Eddie Jordan says he has been treated for “quite aggressive” cancer.


Also Read: Formula one: Max Verstappen wins Sao Paulo GP, Alpine score shock double podium


Speaking on the Formula For Success podcast, which he hosts with former driver David Coulthard, Jordan said he was diagnosed this year.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

