The final truly portrays the escalating competitiveness within domestic hockey

Harmanpreet Singh

Listen to this article Hockey Punjab’s Harmanpreet hails quality at Nationals x 00:00

The conclusion of the 13th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship brought forth a captivating showdown, leaving Indian men’s Hockey team captain and Hockey Punjab skipper Harmanpreet Singh brimming with admiration for the exceptional standard of the tournament.

Steering the victorious team, Hockey Punjab, Harmanpreet expressed profound praise for the tournament following their well-fought shootout victory against Hockey Haryana which came after the game was tied at 2-2 (9-8 SO) at the end of regulation time.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read: Mumba eye U-turn in PKL fortunes!

“The final truly portrays the escalating competitiveness within domestic hockey. The quality of hockey being played in the country has improved drastically and the remarkable skills by individual players surpasses any previous displays. By adhering to international protocols and standards, this championship almost mirrored an international event,” said Harmanpreet, who finished as Punjab’s highest scorer with nine goals.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever