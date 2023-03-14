Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > India stun world champions Germany again take top spot

India stun world champions Germany again; take top spot

Updated on: 14 March,2023 09:32 AM IST  |  Rourkela
PTI |

This was India’s second win over Germany in three days and the victory took the Harmanpreet Singh-led side to the top of the table with 17 points from seven matches, ahead of Spain on goal difference

India’s Harmanpreet Singh celebrates his goal against Germany with teammate Vivek Sagar (left) in Rourkela yesterday. Pic/Hockey India


India continued their fine run in the FIH Pro League, prevailing over world champions Germany 6-3 to jump to the top spot in the standings at the Birsa Munda Stadium here on Monday.


Fresh from a thrilling 5-4 win against Australia, India conceded an early goal when Tom Grambusch gave his team a third-minute lead by converting a penalty corner.


But India soon got into the act with goals from Jugraj Singh (21st), Abhishek (22nd, 51st), Selvam Karthi (24th, 46th) and skipper Harmanpreet Singh (26th) to seal a third win on the trot.

Also read: Harmanpreet Singh’s hat-trick helps India beat Australia 5-4

For Germany, Gonzalo Peillat (23rd) and Malte Hellwig (31st) struck the remaining goals. India had beaten World Cup winners Germany and Australia in the previous matches. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

