India’s campaign ends at Singapore Masters

Kidambi Srikanth. Pic/AFP

India’s campaign ended at the Singapore Masters badminton tournament after Kidambi Srikanth lost 15-21, 19-21 to Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei in the men’s singles second round here on Thursday.

Earlier, upcoming Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat’s dream run ended with a second round loss to third seed Kodai Naraoka 17-21, 16-21. In the men’s doubles, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost to England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 15-21 19-21.

