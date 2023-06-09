India’s campaign ends at Singapore Masters

Breaking News
Updated on: 09 June,2023 08:27 AM IST  |  Singapore
PTI |

Kidambi Srikanth. Pic/AFP

India’s campaign ended at the Singapore Masters badminton tournament after Kidambi Srikanth lost 15-21, 19-21 to Chia Hao Lee of Chinese Taipei in the men’s singles second round here on Thursday.


Earlier, upcoming Indian shuttler Priyanshu Rajawat’s dream run ended with a second round loss to third seed Kodai Naraoka 17-21, 16-21. In the men’s doubles, MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost to England’s Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 15-21 19-21. 


Also Read: Singapore Open: Kidambi Srikanth enters next round, PV Sindhu, HS Prannoy make early exit


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

