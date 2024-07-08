Breaking News
'My energy level went down': Top seed Iga after shock exit

Updated on: 08 July,2024 08:00 AM IST  |  London
AFP |

The top seed’s 21-match winning streak came to a stunning end on Court One as Russian-born Kazakh Putintseva battled to a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek admitted she was running on empty at Wimbledon as the exhausted world number one suffered a shock third round defeat against Yulia Putintseva on Saturday. 


The top seed’s 21-match winning streak came to a stunning end on Court One as Russian-born Kazakh Putintseva battled to a 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 victory. 


The Polish star once again flopped at Wimbledon, where she has never gone beyond the quarter-final. “For sure, I felt like my energy level went down little bit in the second set. I couldn’t really get back up,” she said. 


“My tank of really pushing myself to the limits became suddenly empty. I was kind of surprised. But I know what I did wrong after Roland Garros. I didn’t really rest properly. I’m not going to make this mistake again. 

“After such a tough clay court season, I really must have my recovery,” Swiatek added.

