N Balaji and partner Reyes-Varela advance

N Sriram Balaji. Pic/AFP

India’s N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela advanced to the second round of the Australian Open with a commanding victory in straight sets over Robin Haase and Aleksandr Nedovyesov on Thursday.

The Indo-Mexican duo defeated the Dutch-Kazakh pair 6-4, 6-3 in just over an hour in their opening men’s doubles clash.

