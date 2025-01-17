Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > N Balaji and partner Reyes Varela advance

N Balaji and partner Reyes-Varela advance

Updated on: 17 January,2025 07:54 AM IST  |  Melbourne
PTI |

Top

The Indo-Mexican duo defeated the Dutch-Kazakh pair 6-4, 6-3 in just over an hour in their opening men’s doubles clash

N Balaji and partner Reyes-Varela advance

N Sriram Balaji. Pic/AFP

N Balaji and partner Reyes-Varela advance
India’s N Sriram Balaji and his Mexican partner Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela advanced to the second round of the Australian Open with a commanding victory in straight sets over Robin Haase and Aleksandr Nedovyesov on Thursday.


The Indo-Mexican duo defeated the Dutch-Kazakh pair 6-4, 6-3 in just over an hour in their opening men’s doubles clash.


australian open tennis news sports sports news Sports Update

