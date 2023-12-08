Breaking News
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > NADA suspends three weightlifters at SAI Lucknow

NADA suspends three weightlifters at SAI, Lucknow

Updated on: 08 December,2023 08:05 AM IST  |  Lucknow
IANS |

All three—including a female athlete—and their involvement in crime came to light when National Anti-Doping Agency  found those drugs in their blood following a test conducted last month

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

In a first-of-its-kind incident in Lucknow’s Sports Authority of India (SAI), three weightlifters, including a national-level medallist, have been found guilty of using banned substances and have been suspended and debarred.


Also Read: France superstar Paul Pogba faces 4-year ban for doping


All three—including a female athlete—and their involvement in crime came to light when National Anti-Doping Agency  found those drugs in their blood following a test conducted last month.


