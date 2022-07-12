Breaking News
Mumbai: 30 per cent shops follow Marathi signboard diktat, reveals BMC survey
Mumbai: NCPCR accuses Aaditya Thackeray of child labour, faces flak
Mumbai: Sitting on crucial data, BMC wasting opportunity to improve citizen health?
How I escaped watery grave in Amarnath: Borivli resident narrates ordeal following cloudburst
Mumbai: Month on, five loan app agents granted bail
Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Nelson Piquets racist comments towards Lewis Hamilton set to be investigated by the court

Nelson Piquet's racist comments towards Lewis Hamilton set to be investigated by the court

Updated on: 12 July,2022 10:20 AM IST  |  Sao Paulo
AP |

Top

Piquet made the comments in interviews filmed in November, which only came to wider attention late in June. The charges were brought by four human rights groups, which want three-time world champion Piquet to pay 10 million Brazilian reals ($1.86 million) for allegedly causing moral damage to Black and LGBTQ people

Nelson Piquet's racist comments towards Lewis Hamilton set to be investigated by the court

Nelson Piquet and Lewis Hamilton


A Brazilian judge ordered an investigation be opened into allegations that retired Formula One driver Nelson Piquet used racist and homophobic slurs about Lewis Hamilton.

The 69-year-old Piquet made the comments in interviews filmed in November, which only came to wider attention late in June.




The charges were brought by four human rights groups, which want three-time world champion Piquet to pay 10 million Brazilian reals ($1.86 million) for allegedly causing moral damage to Black and LGBTQ people.


Piquet, who did not reply to a request for comment from The Associated Press, will have 15 days to state his case to judge Felipe Costa da Fonseca Gomes of the Distrito Federal court.

Piquet's comments, made in Portuguese while discussing a crash between seven-time champion Hamilton and Max Verstappen during last year's British Grand Prix, have been widely condemned by F1 drivers, teams, and the sport's governing body.

Piquet referred to Hamilton as "neguinho" in Portuguese, which means "little Black guy."

Also Read: Needed this win: Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc

The term is not necessarily a racist slur in Brazil, but it is an expression that is increasingly seen as distasteful, and its phrasing can also emphasize that.

Piquet initially apologized to Hamilton, saying the term was "ill thought out" and not meant to be offensive. He added "neguinho" can be used as a short for people in general.

But a second excerpt of the same video, published July 1 by website Grande Prêmio, left little doubt that Piquet was singling out Hamilton as "the little Black guy," to which he added a homophobic slur.

The Brazilian used homophobic language to say the British driver wasn't focused to challenge Mercedes teammate Nico Rosberg for the 2016 title.

After the second excerpt was published, Piquet told Motorsport Magazine during the Le Mans classic that the outrage about his comments is irrelevant.

"There is nothing, nothing I said wrong," Piquet said.

"I don't really care, it doesn't disturb my life. I am here with my friends, we are having fun, that's it."

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

formula one Lewis Hamilton sports news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK