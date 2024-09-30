Nidhi, Sarthak on top

Omkar Cambridge’s Kulkarni and Parle Tilak Vidyalaya’s Kerkar emerge under-16 carrom champions in MSSA tournament at Chembur

Nidhi Kulkarni (left) during the U-16 final against Shravani Manjrekar in Chembur on Saturday. Pics/Atul Kamble

Sarthak Kerkar of Parle Tilak Vidyalaya (Vile Parle) and Nidhi Kulkarni of Omkar Cambridge International School (Dombivli) won the boys’ and girls’ U-16 titles in the MSSA inter-school carrom tournament at St Sebastian High School (Chembur) on Saturday.

Playing confidently and striking the coins with a high-level of accuracy, Sarthak easily defeated schoolmate Atharva Arkar 22-0 in the best-of-six boards final to emerge champion.

MSSA’s carrom champions (from left to right) Sarthak Kerkar, Neeil Mhatre, Prasanna Gole, Hridhaan Shah, Nidhi Kulkarni, Greeshma Dhamankar and Gauri Sawant with their medals on Saturday

Meanwhile, Nidhi grabbed her chances to prevail over Shravani Manjrekar of IES VN Sule Guruji (Dadar) 13-2 in the girls final. The boys under-14 final, witnessed a close contest with Neeil Mhatre of IES Chandrakant Patkar Vidyalaya (Dombivli) managing to get the better of his schoolmate Prasad Mane 12-8. Neeil sealed the win after picking an invaluable two points in the final board.

In the girls under-14 final, Greeshma Dhamankar IES VN Sule Guruji (Dadar) and Tisha Asaldekar of Ryan International (Malad) were engaged in a tense tussle for supremacy initially, before Greeshma got into the groove and ran away away with the crown, winning 24-8.

In the boys U-12 category, Prasanna Gole of Seth Juggilal Poddar Academy (Malad) cruised past Kian Jain of Shishu Vihar School (Chinchpokli), winning 25-0 in four quick boards. It was smooth sailing for Gauri Sawant of JB Vachha Girls High School (Dadar) in the girls U-12 group too. She recorded a 22-0 win over Kavyanjali Devlekar of IES VN Sule Guruji (Dadar) in the summit clash.