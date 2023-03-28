Breaking News
Nikhat Zareen’s Paris plan!

Updated on: 28 March,2023 07:31 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

World champ boxer now eyes glory at Asian Games to qualify for 2024 Oly

India’s Nikhat Zareen with her gold medal in New Delhi on Sunday. Pic/PTI


Newly crowned world champion Nikhat Zareen is keen to use this experience to qualify for the 2024 Olympics at the Asian Games (September 23 to October 8), the first qualifying event for the Paris ’24. Nikhat, who won the 52kg world title last year, dropped down to the 50kg as it is an Olympic category.


“This tournament was a good experience, especially in the 50kg category, which is an Olympic category. I was not seeded and had to fight six bouts. But in the end, I have won a gold medal and I’m happy,” Nikhat said.



Also read: Nikhat Zareen beats Nguyen Thi Tam to win second World Championships title


The World Championships was Nikhat’s second international event in the 50kg, after winning gold at the 2022 Commonwealth Games. “The CWG did not have much competition, but here countries from all over the world competed. I had back-to-back matches and my body was a bit slow at times. I will learn from this and be stronger. At the Asian Games people will obviously have expectations, but I’ll take the pressure positively,” added Nikhat, the second Indian boxer to have two world titles after MC Mary Kom, who has six.

