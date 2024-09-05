Breaking News
Nitesh: Bhagat’s absence added extra responsibility to win gold

Updated on: 05 September,2024 07:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Bhagat, who won gold at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago, is serving an 18-month suspension for breaching Badminton World Federation’s anti-doping whereabouts clause

India’s para-badminton star Nitesh Kumar is welcomed by his family members on his arrival in New Delhi yesterday. Pic/PTI

India’s gold medal winner in badminton men’s singles Nitesh Kumar on Wednesday said Pramod Bhagat’s absence from the Paris Paralympics gave him ‘extra responsibility’ to win the title. Bhagat, who won gold at the Tokyo Paralympics three years ago, is serving an 18-month suspension for breaching Badminton World Federation’s anti-doping whereabouts clause.


Nitesh, who clinched the gold in men’s singles SLC category, Thulasimathi Murugesan (silver), Suhas Yathiraj (silver), Manisha Ramadass (bronze) and Nithya Sre Sivan (bronze) were on Wednesday felicitated by the minister of youth affairs and sports Mansukh Mandaviya for their feat here at the SAI headquarters.

Nitesh said his mantra was to take it one game at a time at the Paralympics after Bhagat was suspended for 18 months ahead of the Para Games. “I thought of taking it one game at a time, going out there as world No 1. Being top seed, it was my responsibility to win the title, especially when Pramod was unable to participate.. It was extra responsibility for me to go and win for India. I knew the final would be intense and mentally tough. I had the confidence to be superior,”  said Nitesh.

