Offered to show my body to prove gender: Caster

Caster Semenya. Pic/AFP

Double Olympic champion Caster Semenya said she offered to show her vagina to athletics officials when she was just 18 years old to prove she was a female. Semenya said track officials from the governing body “probably” thought she had a penis. “I told them, ‘It’s fine. I’m a female. I don’t care. If you want to see I’m a woman, I will show you my vagina. Alright?’,” she told HBO Sports.

“It made me sick, made me gain weight, panic attacks. I didn’t know if I was ever going to have a heart attack,” Semenya said of the medication. “It’s like stabbing yourself with a knife every day. But I had no choice. I’m 18, I want to run. I want to make it to [the] Olympics, that’s the only option for me. But I had to make it work.”

