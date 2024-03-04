Breaking News
Praggnanandhaa checkmates Gujrathi D Gukesh falters
Praggnanandhaa checkmates Gujrathi; D Gukesh falters

Updated on: 04 March,2024 07:30 AM IST  |  Prague
PTI |

As it happened in the game, first the advantage slipped, then it was handed over to Navara which the Czech star converted

R Praggnanandhaa. Pic/AFP

Indian Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa crashed through the defenses of compatriot Vidit Gujrathi but D Gukesh suffered a shock defeat from a position of strength against Czech Republic’s David Navara of in the fifth round of the Prague Masters here.


Also Read: ‘Red Bull will explode if Horner stays’


Praggnanandhaa walked his way back on 50 per cent score at the expense of Gujrathi and shares the fourth spot with Navara and Gukesh. The pieces changed hands and the players arrived at a Queen and rook endgame with resources for both sides, before Gujrathi fumbled and allowed a devastating attack against his king. Praggnanandhaa won in 52 moves.


Gukesh had what looked like an extra healthy pawn in the endgame and had little to worry. As it happened in the game, first the advantage slipped, then it was handed over to Navara which the Czech star converted.

