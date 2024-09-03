Breaking News
Pro Kabaddi League Season 11 to get underway from October 18

Updated on: 03 September,2024 06:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

The tournament will be held in a three-city caravan format, starting in Hyderabad before moving to Noida on November 10 and Pune on December 3. The complete schedule for the competition will be announced in due course

Pawan Sehrawat (Pic: File Pic)

The 11th season of the Pro Kabaddi League will start from October 18, the tournament organisers said on Tuesday.


The tournament will be held in a three-city caravan format, starting in Hyderabad before moving to Noida on November 10 and Pune on December 3.



The complete schedule for the competition will be announced in due course.


Also Read: "It is going to be a great series": Steve Smith on Border-Gavaskar Trophy

"We are delighted to announce the start date and venues for PKL Season 11. After successfully completing 10 seasons, PKL Season 11 will mark a new milestone in the continued rise of the league," said PKL League Commissioner, Anupam Goswami.

"This would strengthen the growth of Kabaddi in India and elsewhere around the world."

Puneri Paltan are the defending champions, having won their maiden title last season. Last month, the PKL auction was held here with a record number of eight players attracting bids of over Rs 1 crore.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

