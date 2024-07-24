'Proud to do it one final time': Murray to retire after Paris Olympics

Tennis at the Paris Olympics starts on Saturday on the clay courts at Roland Garros

Two-time Olympic men’s singles champion Andy Murray confirmed Tuesday he will end his career next week at the Paris Games.

“Arrived in Paris for my last ever tennis tournament,” Murray, 37, posted on X.

Murray won his first gold medal on grass at Wimbledon at the 2012 London Olympics and retained his title in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, beating Juan Martin del Potro on hard courts. “Competing for [Britain] have been by far the most memorable weeks of my career and I’m extremely proud to get to do it one final time!” Murray said on Tuesday.

Murray withdrew from singles at Wimbledon this month after a procedure to remove a cyst from his spine.

