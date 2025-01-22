Breaking News
Satwik-Chirag sail into Rd 2

Updated on: 22 January,2025 08:08 AM IST  |  Jakarta
Agencies |

India’s World No. 19 women’s doubles combination of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa beat Thailand’s Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai 21-6, 21-14 in their opening round

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy with Chirag Shetty. Pic/AFP

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the second round of the USD 475,000 Indonesia Masters super 500 badminton tournament with a clinical 21-16, 21-15 win over Chinese taipei’s Chen Zhi Ray and Lin Yu Chieh here on Tuesday.


India’s World No. 19 women’s doubles combination of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa beat Thailand’s Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai 21-6, 21-14 in their opening round.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty badminton sports news Sports Update

