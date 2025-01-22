Satwik-Chirag sail into Rd 2

India’s World No. 19 women’s doubles combination of Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponnappa beat Thailand’s Ornnicha Jongsathapornparn and Sukitta Suwachai 21-6, 21-14 in their opening round

India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty stormed into the second round of the USD 475,000 Indonesia Masters super 500 badminton tournament with a clinical 21-16, 21-15 win over Chinese taipei’s Chen Zhi Ray and Lin Yu Chieh here on Tuesday.

