SRK Jr provides Mumbai swing in Delhi golf league starting January 4

The picturesque Qutub Golf Course will play host to the inaugural Qutab Golf League (QGL) on January 4. While golf lovers in the Capital love the fact that the venue is one with a difference (one of the few courses open to public), the league also has a Mumbai connection.

Mighty Pathans are owned by Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, and Victorious Endeavours are owned by Rahul Mehta, whose sports development company is headquartered in Mumbai.

When asked what made him get involved in a Delhi-based league, Mehta said: “We are a company that is open to expanding our horizons. After an enriching experience of featuring in the Delhi Golf Club League in October, we are keen on carrying it further. Our interest in the QGL is also a step in trying to explore all options in developing the sport, where all stakeholders, including amateurs and professionals, benefit from it.”

The other interest Mehta has in this Delhi-based league is golf tourism. “With golf leagues mushrooming in all big cities in the country, we are also looking at golf tourism. In short, we are here to stay on course for a long game.”

Each team will comprise 16 players, 12 of whom will be picked by owners and the remaining four procured through an auction that took place on Wednesday.

A total of 160 players will contest in the QGL.

The QGL is brainchild of Game of Life Sports (GOLS) promoted by avid golf lovers Amit Kharbanda and Samant Sikka who have partnered with Digraj Golf Inc.