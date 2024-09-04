Swiatek storms into quarter-finals

Four-time French Open winner Swiatek, the 2022 champion in New York, celebrated her 100th Grand Slam match by cantering to a 6-4, 6-1 win over 16th-ranked Samsonova

French Open champion and women’s World No. 1 Iga Swiatek stayed on course for a sixth Grand Slam title with a straight sets win over Russia’s Liudmila Samsonova.

Four-time French Open winner Swiatek, the 2022 champion in New York, celebrated her 100th Grand Slam match by cantering to a 6-4, 6-1 win over 16th-ranked Samsonova. The Pole will take on American sixth seed Jessica Pegula for a place in the semi-finals. “There will be some long rallies and intense hitting,” said Swiatek of facing Pegula, who she also beat in the quarter-finals on her way to the 2022 title.

US sixth seed Pegula made the last-eight for the second time with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Russia’s Diana Shnaider. Beatriz Haddad Maia became the first Brazilian woman to reach the quarter-finals since Maria Bueno in 1968 when she defeated 2014 runner-up Caroline Wozniacki 6-2, 3-6, 6-3.She will next face 2023 semi-finalist Karolina Muchova who knocked out French Open and Wimbledon runner-up Jasmine Paolini, the fifth seed, 6-3, 6-3.

