Team World win opening three matches vs Europe

Sports News > Other Sports News

Updated on: 24 September,2023 07:43 AM IST  |  Vancouver
AFP |

Top

Shelton defeated Arthur Fils 7-6 (4), 6-1 as Team World took an early lead over Team Europe. Cerundolo added to that with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina

Team World's Felix Auger-Aliassime acknowledges the crowd after defeating Team Europe's Gael Monfils during a Laver Cup tennis match in Vancouver, British Columbia. Pic/AP, PTI

Felix Auger-Aliassime beat Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-3 as Team World won the first three singles matches of the Laver Cup international tournament on Friday.


Ben Shelton and Francisco Cerundolo also claimed wins for Team World, as did the doubles pairing of Tommy Paul and Frances Tiafoe. Monfils came to Auger-Aliassime’s side of the court twice to verbally spar with him during their match, and the Canadian ignored his taunts both times.


Also Read: No net gains here


Shelton defeated Arthur Fils 7-6 (4), 6-1 as Team World took an early lead over Team Europe. Cerundolo added to that with a 6-3, 7-5 win over Alejandro Davidovich-Fokina.

