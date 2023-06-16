There is pressure on minor's family: Sakshi Malik on cancellation of POCSO charge against WFI chief

Breaking News
Updated on: 16 June,2023 01:02 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik, who has been a part of the protest with other grapplers against Singh, said on Friday that the filed chargesheet has the WFI chief's name. However, she said that there is "a lot of pressure" on the minor's family

Sakshi Malik (Pic: PTI)

Delhi police on Thursday filed a chargesheet against the outgoing Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh over sexual harassment allegations. They also recommended cancellation of the complaint filed by a minor wrestler.


Olympic medallist wrestler Sakshi Malik, who has been a part of the protest with other grapplers against Singh, said on Friday that the filed chargesheet has the WFI chief's name. However, she said that there is "a lot of pressure" on the minor's family.

"He (Brij Bhusan Sharan Singh) has been named in the chargesheet submitted by police yesterday. In the minor's case, it is clear that there is a lot of pressure on the family. We will decide on the further course of action after our remaining demands are met by the government," Sakshi Malik said.

On Thursday, Sakshi Malik had said that the wresters' lawyer has filed an application to get the chargesheet based on which the next step will be decided.

The wrestlers had halted their protest till June 15 after being assured by Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by June 15.

"The chargesheet clearly states that he is guilty but our lawyer has filed an application so that he gets his hands on the chargesheet at the earliest so that we can find out the charges. After that, we will see whether those charges are correct or not. Our next step would come once we see everything - whether the promises that were made are being fulfilled or not. We are waiting," wrestler Sakshi Malik told ANI.

The chargesheet against Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been filed for offences under sections 354, 354D, 345A & 506 (1) of IPC, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said.


(With ANI inputs)


