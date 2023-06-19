Breaking News
Ultimate Table Tennis schedule announced, Chennai Lions, Puneri Paltan to play in opener

Updated on: 19 June,2023 02:28 PM IST  |  Pune
mid-day online correspondent |

Defending champions Chennai Lions will take on Puneri Paltan in the UTT Season 4 opener at Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune on July 13

Representational Image (Pic: iStock)

The schedule for the popular franchise-based Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) Season 4 was announced on Monday.


Defending champions Chennai Lions will take on Puneri Paltan in the opener at Balewadi Sports Complex, Pune on July 13.


The other four franchises who will fight for the coveted tournament title are Bengaluru Smashers, Dabang Delhi TTC, Goa Challengers and U Mumba TT.


A total of 18 matches, including the semifinals and final, will be played among the six franchisees. The title clash is scheduled for July 30.

Bengaluru Smashers and U Mumba TT will begin their campaign in the second tie of the season on July 14 whereas Dabang Delhi TTC and Goa Challengers will play their opener on July 15.

UTT Season 4 will have the presence of global stars, including ace African paddler Quadri Aruna (WR16) and USA's Lily Zhang (WR24) while Sharath Kamal, Manika Batra and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran headline the Indian field.

Also Read: Ultimate Table Tennis league: Sathiyan, Sharath, Manika retained

UTT Full Schedule

13th July – Puneri Paltan vs Chennai Lions

14th July – U Mumba TT vs Bengaluru Smashers

15th July – Dabang Delhi TTC vs Goa Challengers

16th July – Chennai Lions vs U Mumba TT

17th July – Puneri Paltan vs Goa Challengers

18th July – Bengaluru Smashers vs Dabang Delhi TTC

19th July – Goa Challengers vs U Mumba TT

20th July – Chennai Lions vs Bengaluru Smashers

21st July – Dabang Delhi TTC vs Puneri Paltan

22nd July – Goa Challengers vs Chennai Lions

23rd July – Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Smashers

24th July – Dabang Delhi TTC vs U Mumba TT

25th July – Bengaluru Smashers vs Goa Challengers

26th July – Chennai Lions vs Dabang Delhi TTC

27th July – U Mumbai TT vs Puneri Paltan

28th July – Semi-Final 1 (1st vs 4th)

29th July – Semi-Final 2 (2nd vs 3rd)

30th July – Final (SF1 winner vs SF2 winner)

Ultimate Table Tennis matches will start at 7:30 PM and will be telecast live on Sports18 and JioCinema.

(With Agency inputs)

Table tennis Manika Batra sports sports news Sports Update Indian Sports News

