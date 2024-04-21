We were amazing, quick: Red Bull’s Verstappen

It looked odds-on that Red Bull would repeat their one-two in Japan a fortnight ago until two safety cars in quick succession mid-race.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen on the podium in Shanghai. Pic/Getty Images

Max Verstappen rounded off a dominant weekend with victory in the first Chinese Grand Prix for five years on Sunday to extend his world championship lead, a day after romping to sprint victory. The three-time world champion was again in a league of his own as Formula One returned to the Shanghai International Circuit for the first time since 2019.

He finished 13.7 seconds ahead of Lando Norris with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez third, a further six seconds back. It looked odds-on that Red Bull would repeat their one-two in Japan a fortnight ago until two safety cars in quick succession mid-race. “It felt amazing. The whole weekend we were incredibly quick,” said Verstappen.

“We survived the restarts well and the car was basically on rails and I could do whatever I wanted with it.” He increased his lead over Perez at the top of the world championship to 25 points, with Red Bull now 44 points clear of Ferrari in the constructors’ fight. “Those kind of weekends are amazing to feel and to achieve what we did this weekend is fantastic,” added Verstappen, who won for the first time in China.

