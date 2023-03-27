Weightlifters Dhanush, Jyoshna bag bronze on Day 1

Jyoshna won silver in the snatch section but was sixth in the clean and jerk category.

Dhanush Loganathan and Jyoshna Sabar

Indian weightlifters Dhanush Loganathan and Jyoshna Sabar won bronze medals in their respective categories on the opening day of the IWF World Youth Championships in Durres, Albania.

Competing in the women’s 40kg event, 14-year-old Jyoshna had a combined lift of 115kg (53kg in snatch and 62kg in clean & jerk) as she came in third on Saturday night.

Jyoshna won silver in the snatch section but was sixth in the clean and jerk category.

Dhanush, on the other hand, heaved a total weight of 200kg (88kg+112kg) to finish third behind Filipinos Prince K. Delos Santos and Eron Borres in the men’s 49kg event.

The 16-year-old won a silver medal in the snatch category.

