Breaking News
Mumbai: Swachhata doots coming in a month
‘How was cage to trap leopard so professionally designed?’
Maharashtra: 50 per cent of new Covid-19 cases are XBB.1.16
Mumbai: BMC awaits railway blocks to go ahead with Gokhale bridge work
Maharashtra: 7,000 erring developers fall in line with RERA rules
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > Sports News > Other Sports News > Article > Weightlifters Dhanush Jyoshna bag bronze on Day 1

Weightlifters Dhanush, Jyoshna bag bronze on Day 1

Updated on: 27 March,2023 06:50 AM IST  |  India
PTI |

Top

Jyoshna won silver in the snatch section but was sixth in the clean and jerk category.

Weightlifters Dhanush, Jyoshna bag bronze on Day 1

Dhanush Loganathan and Jyoshna Sabar


Indian weightlifters Dhanush Loganathan and Jyoshna Sabar won bronze medals in their respective categories on the opening day of the IWF World Youth Championships in Durres, Albania.


Competing in the women’s 40kg event, 14-year-old Jyoshna had a combined lift of 115kg (53kg in snatch and 62kg in clean & jerk) as she came in third on Saturday night.



Jyoshna won silver in the snatch section but was sixth in the clean and jerk category.


Dhanush, on the other hand, heaved a total weight of 200kg (88kg+112kg) to finish third behind Filipinos Prince K. Delos Santos and Eron Borres in the men’s 49kg event. 

Also read: PV Sindhu dealt surprising loss by world no.9, suffers first round exit in Indonesian Open

The 16-year-old won a silver medal in the snatch category.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

india sports news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK