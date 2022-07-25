World Athletics Championships 2022: Defending champ Ali crashes out of 100m hurdles

The US team suffered a double blow at Hayward Field as Alaysha Johnson was also a non-finisher after rattling into her first hurdle in heat four of six

Representational images. Pic/iStock

Defending champion Nia Ali failed to advance to the semis of the 100m hurdles after crashing out of her heat at the World Championships on Saturday.

The US team suffered a double blow at Hayward Field as Alaysha Johnson was also a non-finisher after rattling into her first hurdle in heat four of six.

