Dhumal finished the final round with a total score of 29, placing her behind the Ukrainian shooters Sofiia Olenych and Halyna Mosina

Pranjali Dhumal (centre) / Pic: @Gun_for_Glory/X

Listen to this article World Deaf Shooting Championship: Pranjali Dhumal wins bronze in 25m pistol x 00:00

India's Pranjali Dhumal on Tuesday secured a bronze medal in the Women’s 25m Pistol event at the World Deaf Shooting Championship held in Hanover, Germany. Dhumal's performance was particularly noteworthy as she qualified for the finals with an impressive score of 571, setting both a deaf world record and a championship record in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the World Deaf Shooting Championship finals, Dhumal demonstrated remarkable precision and composure. She clinched the bronze medal by successfully hitting three out of five shots in the crucial eighth series. This performance allowed her to narrowly surpass Croatia's Lana Skeledzija by a single point. Dhumal finished the final round with a total score of 29, placing her behind the Ukrainian shooters Sofiia Olenych and Halyna Mosina, who secured the gold and silver medals, respectively.

Also Read: Deaf women cricketers break silence over systemic challenges and social biases

Meanwhile, Anuya Prasad also delivered a noteworthy performance by finishing fifth in the finals with a score of 21. Prasad had qualified for the finals with a commendable score of 558, showcasing her strong shooting skills throughout the competition. Her performance in the finals was a testament to her consistency and competitive edge.

Vedika Sharma, the third Indian competitor, wrapped up her qualification round with a score of 473. Although this score did not advance her to the finals, it played a crucial role in reflecting the overall competitive spirit of the Indian team. Sharma's participation, alongside Prasad and Dhumal, underscored the depth of talent within the Indian shooting contingent.

Overall, the Indian contingent has achieved remarkable success at the championship. So far, India has garnered three gold medals, six silver medals, and four bronze medals. This strong performance underscores the growing prowess of Indian shooters on the global stage, reflecting their dedication and skill in the sport.

(With inputs from agencies)