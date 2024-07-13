From art to rugs: Here's why you need to explore these unique platforms

Once you know the basics, you can move on to the art form’s Expert Art Book

Traditional art forms of India are dying, so they say. But you can preserve them by simply practising them. Rooftop is an online art platform that offers art books of traditional Indian arts. Each book focuses on one art form by giving you an introduction to the form, its history, significant themes, their motifs and techniques and practice exercises. For example, the Warli Essentials Art Book is an art activity book with chapters on the prominent designs and motifs of Warli art. The book will deepen your knowledge, help you learn the basics, and start exploring more complex subjects and compositions. Once you know the basics, you can move on to the art form’s Expert Art Book.

Rug, rug mein

Buying rugs can be a boring chore, but creating them, could actually challenge your mind. The Clumsy Studios brings you that experience with their tufting workshops and sessions, where people can create their own rugs from scratch. From learning how to use the tufting gun to folding the edges of the cloth, the participants learn the 101s of tufting in just a few hours. They start by teaching you how to use the gun to shoot the colourful yarn of threads into the fabric canvas and then follow it up with the cut-and-fold technique for the final masterpiece. We find that it created a perfect space for people to explore their creativity and craftsmanship within a few hours.

Gratitude expressed, bear style

Feeling lost in the rush of everyday life? Bear’s Gratitude is here to remind you of the simple joys that surround you! This charming app features over 100 adorable bear illustrations, each with a soothing pastel backdrop, to brighten your day. Short, easy-to-read articles offer reminders for self-care, celebrating loved ones, and personal growth. Bear’s Gratitude encourages you to take a moment each day to appreciate the little things, whether it’s that perfect cup of coffee or a kind word to a stranger. We feel that using this app every day for even for 5 to 10 minutes at the end of your day is the best way to conclude it. The articles and uplifting quotes provide the user a warm and cosy feeling along with a sense of reassurance that they are not alone. The bear companions featured throughout the app remind you that you’re not alone on your journey to happiness.

