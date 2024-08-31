Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Bappa’s wish list

Add a touch of health to festivities with these brands that started from home kitchen

Make it gluten-free

Elevate celebrations with wholesome modaks by nutritionist Suman Agarwal. Think traditional recipes in three variants: sattu, almond, and kaju kesar. Perfect for indulgence or truly memorable gifting.

Mishtaa

Price: Rs 625 onwards

To order: 8291887681

Make it colourful

Mayur Golatkar has long cherished the tradition of ukadiche modak in his family, especially during Sankashti and Ganesh Chaturthi. During the COVID-19 enforced pandemic, he blended tradition with creativity birthing modaks in various flavours such as gulkand, chocolate, mango, and nachani. His innovative approach to the traditional recipe is sure to inspire your own culinary adventures.

Mayur Golatkar

Price: Rs 32 per piece onwards

To order: 9892904458

Make it modern

This passionate homegrown brand celebrates heritage recipes with quality ingredients. Their modak version of anjeer pedha and karanji bonbons are to die for. From savoury thalipeeth and roasted pohe chivda to puranpoli lites, crackling besan barfi, and orange nankhatai, their artisinal offerings add a refreshing touch to any celebration. The variety is sure to pique your interest and add an element of surprise to the naivedya platter.

Hatti & Giraffe

Price: Rs 280 onwards

To order: hattiandgiraffe.com

Make it wholesome

Celebrate Ganpati with a curated grazing table and platters on the go from I’m Wholesome. Their menu features a delightful array of mini layered cheese cups, chaat cups, bite-sized appetisers, refreshing beverages, and mini desserts. Choose a full-fledged grazing table setup or opt for delivery in an elegant disposable pink platter adorned with seasonal flowers, enhancing your festive gatherings with style

and flavour.

I’m Wholesome

Price: Rs 599 onwards

To order: 9321838714

Make it like aajji’s

Veteran photojournalist Pravin Kajrolkar and his spouse Nandini have built a reputation for stellar ukdiche modak and karanjya. Crafted with organic jaggery, dry fruit powders, and wellness-focused ingredients, their treats delight the palate. They also have a variety of sugar-free, dry-fruit, and millet laddus—including nachni, jowar, bajri, and saptadhanya—many of which are shipped to the USA, London, and Dubai.

Nandini Dryfruits Ladoo and Homemade Chocolates

Price: Rs 700 per kg onwards

To order: 8082441322