Dil wali Diwali: Share joy with your loved ones through food

Nothing brings people together like food does, here are our recommendations to share joys with your loved ones
Representation pic
A forest of enchantments
ADVERTISEMENT
Ether Atelier’s festive lineup channels the magic of the lights of Indian forests into every bite. Chef Prateek Bakhtiani crafts chocolates that highlight over 25 types of indigenous flora. From signature bars to a customisable Grande Boîte Box, it’s chocolate artistry at its finest. Get your hands on their truffle-filled hampers for a decadent twist on festive gifting.
>>>
Ether Atelier
PRICE: Rs 1,500 onwards
TO ORDER: etherchocolate.com
Maska maarke
Maska’s ‘Bombay Waali Diwali’ takes inspiration from the city to bring you some delightful flavours like the coconut fudge-curry leaf caramel and the classic peanut chikki. Some modern twists on classics like the kaju krunchy bar—a 54% dark chocolate bar filled with cashew praline and toasted cashew—and the Maska mawa cakes—pistachio-cardamom mawa cakes with housemade cherry and apricot jam—are bound to leave guests asking for more.
>>>
Maska Bakery
PRICE: Rs 600 onwards
TO ORDER: thrivenow.in/maska-bakery
Gems of taste
Yauatcha and Tribe Amrapali have teamed up for a festive collab that’s straight-up fire. Inspired by Navaratna stones, their dessert collection shines with gems like ruby spice and cherry sapphire. Macaron fans, don’t sleep on the rose pearl or saffron mango flavours. It’s a perfect mix of sweets and sparkle to level up your Diwali vibes.
>>>
Yauatcha
PRICE: Rs 2,500 onwards
TO ORDER: Dine in or deliver from Swiggy/Zomato
Also Read: Mithai made easy: Try these recipes to add a flavourful touch to your Diwali celebrations
What’s the scoop?
Naturals Ice Cream is flipping the script on desserts with their jalebi ice cream. It’s the perfect mash-up of syrupy jalebi swirls and creamy goodness, finished off with cardamom, saffron, and crunchy nuts. This unique dessert turns every bite into a burst of flavour, making it the ultimate post-dinner treat.
>>>
Naturals Ice Cream
PRICE: Rs 75 onwards
TO ORDER: In store or on Swiggy/Zomato
Nuts about tradition
Nutty Gritties has a heritage that spans 130 years, and their collector’s edition box is the ultimate throwback to tradition. Packed with roasted nuts, spicy trail mix, masala tea, and handmade ceramic diyas, it’s the perfect blend of nostalgia and indulgence—ideal for gifting dry fruits with a twist this festive season.
>>>
Nutty Gritties
PRICE: Rs 2,850
TO ORDER: nuttygritties.com, leading food outlets, and other quick commerce stores.
Indulge and entice
Éntisi’s luxury chocolates are here to make your celebrations extra sweet. The chocolate diyas, featuring saffron caramel and cardamom ganache, and the firecracker hamper packed with mendiants and rose almond dragees, are total showstoppers. For corporate gifting, their luxe hampers featuring bonbons and hazelnut cookies deliver serious flavour.
>>>
Éntisi Chocolatier
PRICE: Rs 750 onwards
TO ORDER: entisi.com
Hitting up the sweet spot
Bombay Sweet Shop’s new Kala Ghoda spot is all about epic fusion desserts. From gulab jamun churros to rasgulla tiramisu, they’re redefining mithai. Don’t miss out on the quirky chaat, like avocado papdi chaat and dal vada poppers. Plus, their festive mithai collection is next level, featuring treats like biscuit biscoff barfi and dark chocolate kaju katli.
>>>
Bombay Sweet Shop, Kala Ghoda
PRICE: R700 for two onwards
TO ORDER: 9987757462
Gold-dusted delights
The Lalit’s gourmet gift collection is your go-to for treats with a luxe edge. From gold-dusted fudge to roasted figs, their platinum, gold, and silver tiers offer everything from jaggery laddoo to aromatic candles. Whether personal or corporate, these hampers are guaranteed to impress.
The Lalit
PRICE: Rs 3,999 onwards
TO ORDER: Available at all The Lalit properties
Sea-sational feast
Diwali at The Bayview in Hotel Marine Plaza means great food with even better views. Their special Diwali brunch buffet comes with a pint of beer or sangria in a stunning oceanfront setting. For an extra dose of magic, head to the Allamanda Terrace for festive bites with fireworks lighting up the sky.
>>>
Marine Plaza, Marine Drive
PRICE: Rs 4,000 for two onwards
TO BOOK: Dine in
Chocolate heaven
Celebrate the season with Manam Chocolate hampers packed with crowd-favourite treats like chocolate barks, spiced almonds, raspberry-coated popcorn, and mixed nuts. From fudges to tablets, each indulgence comes wrapped in sleek, limited-edition packaging, making them a go-to for any sweet tooth.
>>>
Manam Chocolate
PRICE: Rs 550 onwards
TO ORDER: www.manamchocolate.com
Haute hampers
Sofitel Mumbai’s ‘Samaroh’ hampers are all about indulgence. The Diwali Triomphe Basket features fine chocolates, teas, and red wine, while the luxe diwali hamper mixes mithai with gourmet tea. For a truly opulent spread, the Diwali splendeur box has artisanal sweets, snacks, and elegant festive décor.
>>>
Sofitel, BKC
PRICE: R3,750 onwards
TO ORDER: 9167391130
Spreading joy
Add a touch of sparkle to your celebrations with Food Square’s exquisite festive hampers, perfect for making your loved ones’ Diwali even brighter. Choose from one lakh hamper, truffle extravaganza, luxury grazing box, decadent delight, roasted revelry, tropical thai, Tokyo treasures, nibbles & nosh or the aristocrat’s hamper.
>>>
Food Square
PRICE: Rs 2,600 onwards
TO ORDER: +91 88283 45037
Nibble on nostalgia
Puran Poli Pantry, a mother-son duo, is here to bring back those comforting Marathi snacks we all grew up with. Think homemade laddoos—besan, rava, dink—all made with pure cow ghee and organic jaggery. And for the savoury lovers? Chivda, chakali, and shankarpali bring the perfect festive crunch.
>>>
Puran Poli Pantry
PRICE: Rs 25 onwards
TO ORDER: 8097552206
Twist in tale
Indian Accent’s new tasting menu is a culinary joyride through India’s streets, reimagined with flair. Start with indori khopra pattice, apricot samosas, and raj kachori. Dive into kanyakumari crab or bihari tash meat, followed by paneer and jackfruit for veggie lovers. Finish with decadent treats like kaju katli cannoli or chocolate basundi—each bite is a festival of flavours.
>>>
Indian Accent, BKC
PRICE: Rs 4,500 onwards
TO BOOK: 35251500
Sugar, spice and everything nice
For a Diwali gift that screams luxury, St. Regis Mumbai has got you. Their hampers—like Ektara and Shehnai—mix artisanal sweets with handcrafted décor. Whether you’re going all out or keeping it chic, these bespoke hampers, wrapped in stunning packaging, add a personal touch to your celebrations.
>>>
St. Regis
PRICE: Rs 3,700 onwards
TO ORDER: 8657522956
The mool point
Mool: Kitchen & Bar’s festive menu brings together old-school Indian flavours with a trendy twist. Standouts include the gulab jamun kaapimisu and the indulgent halwa truffle. Don’t forget to sip on the spicy thecha bomb or the floral marigold cocktail for a fresh take on familiar tastes.
>>>
Mool: Kitchen & Bar, Fort
PRICE: Rs 400 onwards
TO ORDER: Dine in